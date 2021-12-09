Ola has recently completed ₹1,049 crore fundraising (about $139 million) from Edelweiss and others at a valuation of over $7 billion.
Ola is in talks to raise over $1 billion in funding through a mix of equity and debt over the next few months as the ride-hailing platform prepares for hitting the IPO route next year, according to sources.
The company has recently raised over ₹1,049 crore (about $139 million) from Edelweiss and others at a valuation of over $7 billion.
According to sources, Ola is in discussions to raise a pre-IPO round of over $1 billion at a valuation of $7.5 billion.
The fund raise, which is expected to be done in multiple tranches, would be a combination of equity and debt, they added.
Ola did not respond to emailed queries.
The $139 million equity funding raised is part of this larger round, they said adding that the proceeds will be utilised for key growth areas in the new mobility ecosystem.
Ola is also looking at raising $500 million via a Term Loan (TLB) from global institutional investors. It had recently received a B-rating from S&P Global and a B3 credit rating from Moody's with a stable outlook.
