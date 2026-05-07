NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Ola Consumer, formerly known as Ola Cabs, said for the first time that it has begun preparations to go public, suggesting that raising money through an initial public offering is among the few options available to founder Bhavish Aggarwal to fund the cash-strapped company. Experts said raising funds would be crucial for Ola to compete with rivals Uber and Rapido.
Ola Consumer plans IPO for funds as cash options run out
SummaryAn Ola Consumer IPO is one of the few options available to founder Bhavish Aggarwal to fund the cash-strapped company and compete with rivals Uber and Rapido.
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Ola Consumer, formerly known as Ola Cabs, said for the first time that it has begun preparations to go public, suggesting that raising money through an initial public offering is among the few options available to founder Bhavish Aggarwal to fund the cash-strapped company. Experts said raising funds would be crucial for Ola to compete with rivals Uber and Rapido.
About the Authors
Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.
Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.
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