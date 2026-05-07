Ola Consumer plans IPO for funds as cash options run out

Ayaan KartikVarun Sood
4 min read7 May 2026, 05:45 AM IST
logo
Ola Consumer founder Bhavish Aggarwal.(PTI)
Summary
An Ola Consumer IPO is one of the few options available to founder Bhavish Aggarwal to fund the cash-strapped company and compete with rivals Uber and Rapido.

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Ola Consumer, formerly known as Ola Cabs, said for the first time that it has begun preparations to go public, suggesting that raising money through an initial public offering is among the few options available to founder Bhavish Aggarwal to fund the cash-strapped company. Experts said raising funds would be crucial for Ola to compete with rivals Uber and Rapido.

“The Board of Directors has provided an approval for an initial public offering (IPO), and the Holding Company has commenced steps toward its IPO process,” Ola Consumer said in its annual report filed with the ministry of corporate affairs on 5 May, more than six months after the statutory deadline of 30 October.

The board approval comes after S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service flagged the company’s declining cash position, which put it at a disadvantage to rivals Uber and Rapido. The credit rating companies noted that Ola Consumer’s cash position has become a key factor due to upcoming debt obligations and its delayed listing plans.

Also Read | Why Ola Electric is scrambling for cash

Even after the board approval, the company has not made any public moves to formally launch an IPO so far. Queries emailed to Ola Consumer did not elicit an immediate response.

Experts suggested that the cash-raising exercise has become crucial because Ola’s rivals Rapido and Uber are spending aggressively in the market. Ola has raised about $3.84 billion since inception from investors including SoftBank, Tencent and Z47, according to data from Tracxn.

Uber has pumped almost 3,000 crore into its India unit to bulk up its financial firepower and take on Bengaluru-based Rapido, which entered the current fiscal year with a stronger cash position and has rapidly gained market share, Mint reported on 26 February.

Market share

Rapido ended FY25 with 345 crore free cash in hand, while Uber had 292 crore. As per industry estimates and rating companies, Ola's market share in the cab business has dwindled to 20-25% as of last year from 40-45% in 2023. Uber's share has remained at about 45% while Rapido increased its share to over 20% as of last year.

“Ola has significantly lost share and brand equity in the market. This seems to be a cash-raising scheme to inject funds into the overall group,” said Subhabrata Sengupta, a partner at Avalon Consulting.

Also Read | Uber, Rapido eye Goa entry as draft guidelines pave the way for app-based taxis

Amit Kaushik, founder of Mobidx Ai, a New Delhi-based automotive focused intelligence and analytics firm, said Ola will have to invest heavily in incentives, driver payments and promotion to recover market share.

“There is intense competition in the market right now and Ola has suffered owing to word of mouth. The recovery is not impossible but will need a lot of cash,” Kaushik said. “Raising cash from the public markets can provide a boost but it will depend where the company will choose to spend cash on.”

Ola Consumer’s net worth crashed 57% to 1,490 crore at the end of March 2025 from 3,451 crore at the end of March 2024, according to the company’s filings with the ministry of corporate affairs. The loss in net worth was due to two reasons. First, operating losses surged from 334.3 crore to 662.2 crore. Second, Ola reported a 1,312.3 crore loss in other comprehensive income after an almost 50% decline in Ola Electric's share price from August 2024 to March 2025. Ola Electric is the group’s electric two-wheeler manufacturer.

Losses, cash

Since it was founded in 2010, Ola Consumer has accumulated losses of 21,213 crore. At the end of March 2025, the company had 180.3 crore in cash and cash equivalents compared with 374.1 crore at the end of March 2024. Including investments in mutual funds and fixed deposits, Ola Consumer’s total cash and bank balances stood at 652.8 crore, compared with 1,394.8 crore at the end of March 2024.

Also Read | Bhavish Aggarwal-owned Krutrim AI counts 90% sales from Ola group

This implies that Ola Consumer’s operating cash burn was 742 crore in FY25. ANI Technologies, which operates Ola Consumer, had total borrowings of 586.2 crore at the end of March 2025.

Ola Consumer’s revenue from the cab business totalled 924.5 crore in FY25. Financial services accounted for 185.5 crore, followed by logistics and others, which accounted for 60.9 crore. Together, Ola Consumer’s revenue totalled 1,170.9 crore.

“Larger peers such as Uber have stronger balance sheets and can remain competitive with incentives and discounts for drivers and consumers, respectively, to grow and maintain their strong market share,” S&P said in a note on 10 December. “ANI Tech has also continually delayed its IPO plans since 2020. A failure to secure an extension of the IPO deadline from its compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) holders would mean the CCPS holders could exercise their exit rights in the absence of an IPO.”

About the Authors

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.