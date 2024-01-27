Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Ola launches e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad, announces fares. Details here

Ola launches e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad, announces fares. Details here

Livemint

  • Ola plans to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru over the next two months.

Ola Electric's S1 Air e-scooters are pictured inside its manufacturing facility in Pochampalli in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. (File photo)

Ride-hailing platform Ola has launched e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad. The company has also announced the prices for the e-bike services. As per the official statement, Ola e-bike fares start from 25 for 5 km, 50 for 10 km and 75 for 15 km.

Apart from Delhi, Ola is planning to start the e-bike service in Bengaluru as well. Ola has set up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru to service its e-bike fleet.

Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim Becomes India's First AI Unicorn | What Is Krutrim AI?

Ola has plans to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers across three cities in the next two months and gradually scale up its service across the country by the end of the year.

“Following the massive success of our Bangalore e-Bike taxi pilot, we have proven its sustainable value proposition for all ecosystem participants - the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now look at mass deployments across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad and build a larger market for e-Bike taxis in India," Hemant Bakshi, CEO, Ola Mobility said.

Ola mobility biz turns profitable, sets sights on industry leadership

In September 2023, Ola had launched a pilot project for an e-bike service in Bangalore.

"In line with the company's vision and growth strategy of serving 1 billion Indians and nationwide penetration with electrification, Ola plans to deploy 10,000 e-vehicles over the next 2 months across these (Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore) cities," the company said in a statement.

With the deployment of these vehicles, Ola claims to have the largest EV 2W fleet in the country.

Ola Electric introduces MoveOS 4 update with over 100 features: All details

Bakshi said electrification is the biggest lever to unlock affordability in the mobility space.

Plans to test all EV batteries for safety amid fires

To date, Ola claims to have accomplished more than 1.75 million rides.

Ola has also set up 200 charging stations in Bangalore to service its e-bike fleet.

The company announced a growth strategy focused on ride-hailing, financial services, logistics, and e-commerce.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.