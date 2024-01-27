Ride-hailing platform Ola has launched e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad. The company has also announced the prices for the e-bike services. As per the official statement, Ola e-bike fares start from ₹25 for 5 km, ₹50 for 10 km and ₹75 for 15 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Delhi, Ola is planning to start the e-bike service in Bengaluru as well. Ola has set up 200 charging stations in Bengaluru to service its e-bike fleet.

Ola has plans to deploy 10,000 electric two-wheelers across three cities in the next two months and gradually scale up its service across the country by the end of the year.

“Following the massive success of our Bangalore e-Bike taxi pilot, we have proven its sustainable value proposition for all ecosystem participants - the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now look at mass deployments across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad and build a larger market for e-Bike taxis in India," Hemant Bakshi, CEO, Ola Mobility said.

In September 2023, Ola had launched a pilot project for an e-bike service in Bangalore.

"In line with the company's vision and growth strategy of serving 1 billion Indians and nationwide penetration with electrification, Ola plans to deploy 10,000 e-vehicles over the next 2 months across these (Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore) cities," the company said in a statement.

With the deployment of these vehicles, Ola claims to have the largest EV 2W fleet in the country.

Bakshi said electrification is the biggest lever to unlock affordability in the mobility space.

To date, Ola claims to have accomplished more than 1.75 million rides.

The company announced a growth strategy focused on ride-hailing, financial services, logistics, and e-commerce.

