Mobility firm Ola on Thursday said it is launching a new electric vehicle (EV) category on its ride hailing platform, which will allow riders to specifically book rides in a fully electric vehicle.

The category, called Ola EV, is a global first for Ola and will be available across London from Thursday and over time will roll out to other cities around the world where Ola is operational. The Ola EV category will cost riders the same as a comfort category on the Ola app. Ola EV has 700 drivers across London and this is expected to grow quickly over the coming months.

This is the first step in a series of measures Ola will make over the coming months, detailing its commitment to green transport networks, zero-emission travel and further supporting the Mayor of London’s bold plans to improve air quality across the capital, the company said.

To incentivize drivers to use the new Ola EV category, Ola will offer a market-leading 0% commission rate for the first 3 months for all electric rides. Post the launch, Ola plans on extending offers through key partnerships to provide easy and affordable options for drivers and riders to shift to fully electric vehicles.

This driver-centric approach will help to significantly increase the number of fully electric Private Hire Vehicles (PHVs) in use and will also empower riders with an additional green option for their travel needs.

“Since launching in the UK, Ola has consistently looked to innovate and help solve the toughest mobility challenges. The launch of Ola EV is another great example, offering riders and drivers the opportunity to play their part in the journey to emission free rides. I am especially proud of the initiatives we are putting in place to help drivers make the switch to fully electric vehicles and that we have been able to do this at no extra cost to riders," said Marc Rozendal, Managing Director of Ola UK.

On its home turf India, Ola is building what it says is the world’s largest two-wheeler factory in Tamil Nadu, to build a range of electric two-wheelers. The first phase of the ‘future factory’ is expected to be operational this summer and the fully ready by next year. The company’s electric two-wheelers will be produced in this facility which will be spread across 500 acres of land with 10 production lines and a staggering capacity of 10 million units a year. Ola plans to launch the vehicle in the UK and Europe in the near future.

Ola will also provide charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers with the recently unveiled the Ola Hypercharger Network, the charging network for its upcoming two-wheeler products starting with the Ola Scooter to be launched in the coming months. Ola will offer the charging options to its EV customers through a combination of high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter.

