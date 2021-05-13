Ola launches electric ride-hailing category in London

“Since launching in the UK, Ola has consistently looked to innovate and help solve the toughest mobility challenges. The launch of Ola EV is another great example, offering riders and drivers the opportunity to play their part in the journey to emission free rides. I am especially proud of the initiatives we are putting in place to help drivers make the switch to fully electric vehicles and that we have been able to do this at no extra cost to riders," said Marc Rozendal, Managing Director of Ola UK.