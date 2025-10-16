Ola launches first ‘non-vehicle’ product ‘Shakti’— It's neither HomePod, nor inverter, what is it?

Ola launched its first non-vehicle product today at 10:00 AM. With this new product the company, best known for its electric scooters, enters a new chapter into the energy storage space segment.

Chairman and Managing Director of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, on October 16 unveiled the product named “Shakti”. An in-house product, it claims to be intelligent, portable and app-based energy.

The vertically integrated energy storage solution aims to revolutionise personal energy consumption, Bhavish Aggarwal said during its launch. With minimal maintenance and no running cost, “it is a single product for power backup, solar storage, for voltage stabilisation and for localised portability.”

He added, “Ola Electric will not only deploy batteries in India but also build the supply chain from the ground up.” With this, Ola entered India’s ₹1 lakh crore Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) market.

The newly launched product is unlike anything the company has introduced so far, the teaser shows “Shakti (energy)” written in Hindi.

Social media reaction A user wrote, "@bhash launches Ola Shakti, a battery in three different variants to power the domestic and commercial usage including charging their scooters."

This product made up of Li-Ion NMC battery leverages existing 4,680 Cell Technology and comes in three sizes — 1.5kWh, 5.2kWh and 9.1kWh. The introductory price of the smallest variant starts at ₹39,999, while the 5.2kWh variant will cost 149,999 onwards. The starting price of the largest 9.1kWh variant is ₹199,999.

A second user remarked, “Ola Shakti sounds super impressive! If the price is right it will be a game changer.”

A third comment read, “Ola Electric redefining energy storage with Ola Shakti! Innovation, Innovation and Innovation!🙌”

A fourth user wrote, “Wow! No need to change the wiring for the inverter — that’s really a great invention.”