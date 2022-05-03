'Ola market share: No.1!': CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on becoming India's top electric 2-wheeler brand1 min read . 10:11 AM IST
- Government’s Vahan portal showed Ola registered 12,689 units in April, higher than previous segment leader Hero Electric
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In just five months, Ola grabbed the top spot in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, by surpassing Hero Electric. Government’s Vahan portal showed Ola registered 12,689 units in April 2022, higher than previous segment leader Hero Electric.
In just five months, Ola grabbed the top spot in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market, by surpassing Hero Electric. Government’s Vahan portal showed Ola registered 12,689 units in April 2022, higher than previous segment leader Hero Electric.
"Ola market share: No.1! We’re shaking up the incumbents and vested interests. They better focus on their products rather than fake narratives against us! Customers and markets have voted for facts and truth. We’re just getting started," tweeted Ola founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal while sharing the screenshots of reports suggesting Ola beating competitors in the electric 2-wheeler market in the month of April.
"Ola market share: No.1! We’re shaking up the incumbents and vested interests. They better focus on their products rather than fake narratives against us! Customers and markets have voted for facts and truth. We’re just getting started," tweeted Ola founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal while sharing the screenshots of reports suggesting Ola beating competitors in the electric 2-wheeler market in the month of April.
About 12,689 Ola scooters were registered last month, up 39% from the previous month. Meanwhile, Hero Electric registered 6,571 units of its scooters, slipping to third spot by registering a 50% decline. Okinawa Autotech took the second spot with about 10,000 registrations in April 2022, whereas Ampere and Ather were in the fourth and fifth spot respectively.
In January this year, Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd, the EV arm of Ola Cabs’ parent ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, raised $200 million, in a funding round from Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunity Fund, Edelweiss and others at a valuation of $5 billion, or about ₹37,300 crore.
The company has been gearing up to launch its scooters in global markets as well. VCCircle had reported in November last year that the ride-hailing startup turned EV OEM was eyeing the launch of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in top two-wheeler markets in Europe including France, Germany and Italy.