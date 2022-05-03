"Ola market share: No.1! We’re shaking up the incumbents and vested interests. They better focus on their products rather than fake narratives against us! Customers and markets have voted for facts and truth. We’re just getting started," tweeted Ola founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal while sharing the screenshots of reports suggesting Ola beating competitors in the electric 2-wheeler market in the month of April.