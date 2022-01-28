Ola parent rebrands quick commerce biz as ‘Ola Dash’

The quick commerce service was launched in 2021 as Ola Store and is available in nine places, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Ola has more than 200 dark stores and 2,500 stock keeping units (SKUs). The company aims to expand the business to more than 500,000 orders per day by the year-end. It has not disclosed the present numbers.