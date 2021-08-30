Ola picks banks for initial public offer

“Ola has shortlisted Kotak Mahindra Capital and Citigroup, and conversations are on with others such as Morgan Stanley. More banks will be added later. Two law firms have also been hired. A large part of the IPO will be primary capital to propel the company’s growth, while there will also be a secondary share sale by some investors. These details will be firmed up close to the filing of the draft prospectus," one of the three people said, seeking anonymity.

