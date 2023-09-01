Years after managing two different verticals of the company, Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is mulling over to appoint a CEO for its cab business reported Economic Times.

The new CEO, possibly an ex-Unilever executive, is likely to join the company early next week, reported Economic Times citing sources. Till now, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has remained the CEO of the company and managed its cab business along with e-scooters verticals.

Mint could not independently verify the news. So far, he managed to entrust a number of executives to handle the day to day affairs at the cab business after the launch of Ola Electric. It is unclear whether the new CEP will lead ANI Technologies, the umbrella entity which manages Ola Cabs its subsidiaries along with Ola Financial Services or just the Ola cab business.