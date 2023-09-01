Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Ola planning to hire a veteran Unilever executive as CEO for cab business: Report

Ola planning to hire a veteran Unilever executive as CEO for cab business: Report

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:38 PM IST Livemint

For the first time, Ola is planning to appoint a CEO for its cab business. The company is planning to rope in an industry veteran from Unilever

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, ANI Technologies that runs Ola Cabs.

Years after managing two different verticals of the company, Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is mulling over to appoint a CEO for its cab business reported Economic Times.

The new CEO, possibly an ex-Unilever executive, is likely to join the company early next week, reported Economic Times citing sources. Till now, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has remained the CEO of the company and managed its cab business along with e-scooters verticals.

Mint could not independently verify the news. So far, he managed to entrust a number of executives to handle the day to day affairs at the cab business after the launch of Ola Electric. It is unclear whether the new CEP will lead ANI Technologies, the umbrella entity which manages Ola Cabs its subsidiaries along with Ola Financial Services or just the Ola cab business.

01 Sep 2023
