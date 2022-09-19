Ola plans to cut about 200 engineering jobs

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Monday it will cut about 200 jobs from its overall engineering workforce as a part of the SoftBank Group-backed group's restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.