Ola plans to set up e-scooter manufacturing plant in India: Report
1 min read.05:18 PM IST
PTI
Ola Electric is in talks with various state governments, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, to set up an e-scooter manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of about 2 million units, the report says
NEW DELHI :
Ola is in talks with various state governments to set up India's largest e-scooter manufacturing plant, according to sources.
Sources close to the development said Ola Electric, the EV arm of the ride hailing company, has been engaging with state governments, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, to set up an e-scooter manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of about 2 million units.
