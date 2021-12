Ola raises $500 million loan from international institutional investors

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Thursday it had raised $500 million loan from international institutional investors, as the SoftBank Group backed start-up preps to make its stock market debut next year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber Technologies, has plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering.

Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber Technologies, has plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering.

Earlier this month, Ola Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said the company planned to go public in the first half of 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The proposed loan issuance got a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of about $1.5 billion, the Bengaluru-based company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.