Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Ola raises $500 million loan from international institutional investors

Ola raises $500 million loan from international institutional investors

Ola said on Thursday it had raised $500 million loan from international institutional investors.
1 min read . 12:22 PM IST Reuters

  • Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber Technologies, has plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Thursday it had raised $500 million loan from international institutional investors, as the SoftBank Group backed start-up preps to make its stock market debut next year.

Indian ride-hailing company Ola said on Thursday it had raised $500 million loan from international institutional investors, as the SoftBank Group backed start-up preps to make its stock market debut next year.

Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber Technologies, has plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering.

Ola, which has a majority share of India's ride-hailing market where it competes with Uber Technologies, has plans to raise up to $1 billion through an initial public offering.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Earlier this month, Ola Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said the company planned to go public in the first half of 2022.

The proposed loan issuance got a staggering response from investors with interest and commitment of about $1.5 billion, the Bengaluru-based company said.

Aggarwal also plans to list Ola's separate electric vehicle business in the future - a segment it has bet heavily on - and is currently building it out starting with electric scooters. Ola began deliveries of its electric scooters on Decemb 15.

MINT PREMIUM See All

ITC’s first-ever analyst meet disappoints investors: No ...

Here's what Yes Bank is doing to protect its vote at Di ...

The many benefits of taking an education loan

Why Log4Shell is the worst security issue in a decade

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!