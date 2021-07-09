Bengaluru: Singapore-based Temasek Holdings and Plum Wood Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus are investing $500 million in Ola Technologies , as part of its pre-IPO round funding, the mobility firm said in a statement on Friday.

Ola co-founder and group chief executive officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal is also participating in this round, ahead of the company’s planned IPO.

Temasek, Warburg Pincus and Aggarwal have approached market watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI), and filed separate applications to seek its approval, filings show.

“Over the last 12 months we’ve made our ride-hailing business more robust, resilient and efficient. With strong recovery post lockdown and a shift in consumer preference away from public transportation, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the various urban mobility needs of our customers. I welcome Warburg Pincus and Temasek to Ola and look forward to collaborating with them in our next phase of growth," said Aggarwal.

Temasek had first invested in Ola back in August 2018, as a part of a secondary round worth $225 million.

“Warburg is excited to partner with Bhavish and Ola. They are the leading mobility platform and one of biggest consumer internet platforms in India with a robust and fast growing business. We look forward to collaborating with Bhavish and the team in the next phase of Ola’s growth," said Vishal Mahadevia, managing director and head of India at Warburg Pincus.

In earlier interactions with the media, Ola had said that it is preparing for its public listing and looks to list in India. Ola will join the likes of Zomato, Delhivery, Nykaa and Paytm which are queuing up to list in the Indian markets.

In the last week of June, Aggarwal had announced that phase 1 of its electric scooter factory, in Tamil Nadu, under its Ola Electric division is nearing completion.

