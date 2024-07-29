Ola receives legal notice from MapMyIndia over allegations of copying data to build Ola Maps: Report

CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapMyIndia, has sent a legal notice to Ola over allegations of copying data to build Ola Maps, reported Forbes India. The company is preparing to launch its mapping service in the country.

29 Jul 2024
CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapMyIndia, has sent a legal notice to Ola over allegations of copying data to build Ola Maps as the company prepares to launch its mapping service in the country, Forbes India reported on Monday, July 29.

The notice said that MapMyIndia's parent company alleged that Ola copied the data from CE Info-Systems. According to the report, Ola employed MapMyIndia to offer its services for integration into the S1 Pro electric scooter in 2022.

“You have duplicated our client’s API (application programming interface) and SDKs (software development kits) from proprietary sources belonging to our client to build OLA Maps. It is firmly stated that our client’s exclusive data has been copied/derived by you to further your illegal motive and for your unjust commercial gains,” said CE Info Systems.

Ola was forbidden to mix the licensed product with a similar competing product and to indulge in any reverse engineering or attempt at making a copy or an exact replication of the source code from any API of the licensed product or similar software, said the report referring to the notice.

MapMyIndia's legal notice stated that Ola Maps cached and saved the data, which violates the license agreement signed in 2021. The notice also stated that the company would take appropriate legal, civil, and criminal action against Ola.

CE Info Systems declined to comment on the development, and Ola's questions remain unanswered, as per the Forbes India report.

This development comes as the Bhavish Aggarwal-led EV maker is preparing for its public issue. Ola Electric's initial public offering (IPO) is set to launch for public subscription on Friday, August 2. According to a company filing on the exchange, the company has set a price band of 72 to 26 per share and will close for public subscription on Tuesday, August 6.

Mint reported earlier in July that Ola launched Ola Maps as an alternate platform for Google Maps. The company shifted its focus to in-house mapping services to save nearly 100 crore a year.

CE Info Systems shares closed 1.55 per cent lower at 2,361.45 after Monday, July 29, trading session, as compared to 2398.70 on Friday.

