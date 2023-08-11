Ola revenue up 2X in FY22; losses widen as costs rise

Ola was started in December 2010 by Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, its former chief technology officer, both of whom were IIT Bombay graduates. It now services over 250 locations in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Ola counts marquee investors such as SoftBank, Tiger Global, Matrix Partners, Temasek and Warburg Pincus among its backers. It became a unicorn or a startup with a valuation of $1 billion or more in 2015.