Ola scooters give a lift to group firm's bike taxi business
Summary
- Ola Electric sold at least 12,000 scooters to ANI Technologies and its subsidiaries from April 2022 to December 2023, with the majority of these sales taking place in December.
NEW DELHI : Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric has sold more than 8,200 scooters to promoter group company ANI Technologies Ltd, which is looking to launch and expand its electric bike taxi service in various Indian cities. Ola Electric, which has filed draft papers for an initial public offering, confirmed the numbers to Mint.