Ola scooters give a lift to group firm's bike taxi business

According to three people aware of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Ola Electric sold at least 12,000 scooters to ANI Technologies and its subsidiaries from April 2022 to December 2023, with the majority of these sales taking place in December. Ola, however, denied the bump in registrations in December. It also pointed to its own figure of 8,206 scooters registered by ANI Technologies. According to Vahan data, Ola Electric sold around 376,000 electric scooters since inception till end of December 2023.