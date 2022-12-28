Ola sells 1.5 lakh electric scooters in 2022

The electric mobility firm had announced plans to launch its first four-wheeler in India by summer of 2024 in August. The car, Aggarwal had said, will be one of the ‘fastest’ and the ‘sportiest’ cars to be built in India, with the ability to go from 0-100 km/hour within 4 seconds and have a range of 500 km after every charge.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}