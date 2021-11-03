Ola sells over 1000 used cars during Dhanteras weekend

Ola Cabs reported its first-ever operating profit in the year ended 31 March

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced that Ola Cars has sold over 1,000 used cars over this weekend leading up to Dhanteras, during the company's ongoing 'Cars Carnival' season sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced that Ola Cars has sold over 1,000 used cars over this weekend leading up to Dhanteras, during the company's ongoing 'Cars Carnival' season sale.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Ola Cabs reported its first-ever operating profit in the year ended 31 March even as revenue growth slowed in a covid-hit year, according to the IPO-bound company’s filings with the ministry of corporate affairs.

The ride-hailing company swung to an operating profit of ₹89.82 crore from an operating loss of about ₹610.18 crore in the previous fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}