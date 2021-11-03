Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News / Ola sells over 1000 used cars during Dhanteras weekend

Ola sells over 1000 used cars during Dhanteras weekend

Ola Cars will soon scale up to over 100 cities. ht
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST Livemint

Ola Cabs reported its first-ever operating profit in the year ended 31 March

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced that Ola Cars has sold over 1,000 used cars over this weekend leading up to Dhanteras, during the company's ongoing 'Cars Carnival' season sale.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday announced that Ola Cars has sold over 1,000 used cars over this weekend leading up to Dhanteras, during the company's ongoing 'Cars Carnival' season sale.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Ola Cabs reported its first-ever operating profit in the year ended 31 March even as revenue growth slowed in a covid-hit year, according to the IPO-bound company’s filings with the ministry of corporate affairs.

The ride-hailing company swung to an operating profit of 89.82 crore from an operating loss of about 610.18 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Profitability was driven by a sharp fall in expenses for the company’s mobility business, Ola Cabs, to 682.8 crore in FY21 from 2,683.2 crore in the previous year.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Wait for a phased introduction of T+1 trade settlement

The coming disruption over card tokenization

Shoppers, companies on the edge as prices soar

Union Bank’s Q2 positives are priced into valuations

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!