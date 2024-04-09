Ola shut down international ops 'in its current form' to focus on India expansion: 'Future is...'
Ola Cabs will pursue the opportunity for expansion of an electric future in India, and to prioritise this, the cab aggregator has decided to exit international markets.
Ride-hailing aggregator Ola cabs has decided to shut down its international operations "in its current form" amid the cab aggregator's push for expansion of electric fleet in India.
