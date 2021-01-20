From raw materials to materials movement inside the factory, to storage, to the finished scooter rolling off the production lines and being loaded onto trucks, the entire material handling at Ola’s factory will be fully automated for maximum efficiency. "These advanced technology systems will seamlessly blend with Ola’s workforce to provide the perfect synergy of humans and machines working in tandem to build the most efficient production system and deliver the highest quality products for Ola’s customers," the company added.