Ola takes enterprise solution to international markets

NEW DELHI : Ride hailing company Ola on Tuesday said it has rolled out its enterprise offering 'Ola Corporate' to Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Ola Corporate, which has over 10,000 corporate users in India, offers enterprise customers reduced travel expenses, and centralised billing system that eliminates the need for paper-based reimbursement, a statement said.

With the introduction of the service in international markets, Ola is widening the scale of its global offerings to provide business travellers with a cost-effective and flexible solution, it added.

"As companies prepare to physically return to the workplace, 'Ola Corporate' will deliver a reliable mobility experience, reinforced by its safety and customer support features," it said.

An Ola spokesperson said the corporate dashboard allows improved efficiency and productivity for businesses, taking away the hassle of scheduling pickups and cumbersome billing and payment processes.

"Millions of executives across over 10,000 businesses avail the benefits of Ola Corporate in India every day... With enhanced safety protocols and custom-designed solutions, we are excited to extend 'Ola Corporate' to our international markets as well," the spokesperson added.

The Bengaluru-based company operates in more than 250 cities across India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

