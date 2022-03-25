Ola to buy fintech firm Avail Finance to strengthen financial services biz

Ola’s strengthening of financial services business and forays into neobanking comes at a time when many technology startups across sectors in India are looking to add lending and credit to their product range. Ant Group-backed Zomato had recently said that it will set up a wholly-owned non-banking finance company (NBFC). While Zomato did not disclose the purpose behind it, reportedly, the food aggregator and delivery platform is looking to offer BNPL services to its customers through the NBFC.

