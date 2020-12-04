Ola to hire 2,000 to fuel electric venture

The plans underscore the Bengaluru-based startup’s bullish outlook of the EV business globally, where covid and fear of infection is leading more people to opt for personal mobility. Ola and other mobility startups such as Uber, Bounce and Vogo are also hoping to gain from the growing preference for EVs by food and grocery delivery firms, e-retailers and shared-mobility startups seeking to control costs and reduce carbon footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets.