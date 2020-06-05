Ola to invest 500 crores in safety intiatives to fight covid-19

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing company Ola on Friday said it has committed ₹500 crore over the next year for various initiatives globally aimed at boosting safety in mobility in the fight against covid-19. Ola has resumed operations across the country and is now available in over 200 cities with enhanced safety protocols.

Unveiling its new initiative ‘Ride Safe India’, Ola said it will aim to drive various safety initiatives which include highest levels of driver standards, a host of technology advancements including a newly designed covid-ready app, hygiene and safety benchmark for vehicles and an industry-wide collective mission in its fight against the virus.

As a large number of major cities saw operations resuming, Ola has set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across the country at various hotspots and airports, to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours. This will be above and beyond the routine wipe-downs and sanitisation of high touch surfaces of vehicles by drivers after every ride.

Driver safety will continue to be a focus area with the introduction of dedicated training modules and certification. This will also include strict adherence to daily temperature checks and wearing of masks through the selfie authentication mechanism. From monitoring wellness of drivers to integration with the Arogya Setu app, technology innovations will help shape the new norm in the mobility industry.

Anand Subramanian, spokesperson and head of communications, Ola said, “Mobility is at the core of economic and social progress and the country at this time needs substantive action and sustained innovation to be able to revive from the effects of the pandemic. ‘Ride Safe India’ is Ola’s commitment to helpthe industry raise its benchmarks and collectively bring best practices and innovation for the larger good of the community."

Citizens and driver-partners will also be able to access the Ride Safe India microsite which will have information on Ola’s safety initiatives across the platform, community and the Industry. Ola is also inviting feedback and ideas from citizens through this platform, that can help towards building a safer mobility ecosystem for the country.

