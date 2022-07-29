Ola, Uber in merger talks: Report

Ola, Uber in merger talks: Report2 min read . 09:24 PM IST
- Indian cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies Inc are considering a potential merger
Indian cab aggregator Ola and Uber Technologies Inc are considering a potential merger, according to a Reuters report. The report further said that Ola Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal has met top Uber executives in San Francisco, United States.
However, the report did not disclose financial details about a potential deal.
The two firms have been slugging it out in an intensely competitive Indian market and have spent billions in incentives and discounts to passengers.
More recently they have also launched newer services such as food and grocery delivery.
According to a report last month, Uber Technologies explored options for its Indian ride-hailing business, including a sale, but suspended discussions after tech startup valuations cratered.
Uber and its local-rival Ola had been struggling to eke out a profit in a rapidly growing but price-sensitive market, where constant driver attrition was pressuring margins.
A sale to a local operator could have mirrored similar deals it struck with Didi Global in China and Grab Holdings in Southeast Asia, where Uber ceded the markets but kept an equity stake in the dominant local player to tap future growth. The maneuvers ended costly turf wars waged with driver incentives and cash subsidies.
Uber disputed the idea it had considered retreating from India.
“Bloomberg’s reporting is categorically false. We have never explored exiting India — not even for a minute," company spokesperson Ruchica Tomar said in an emailed statement. Uber remains committed to India and continues to hire people “aggressively."
Uber, whose shares have gyrated wildly since its 2019 IPO, has hived off money-losing businesses to achieve its goal of being consistently profitable. In May, it delivered a positive outlook for earnings, signaling the company plans to capitalize on robust ride demand without compromising profits by focusing on product changes, rather than incentives, to address a driver shortage.
India and Japan are the sole major remaining Asian markets for Uber, which has scaled back sharply since the tumultuous days of former chief Travis Kalanick. The San Franciso-based company started services in India in 2013 and now offers ride-hailing in almost 100 cities across the country, its website showed.
Uber also sold its food-delivery business in India to local rival Zomato Ltd. in 2020 in return for a stake in the local startup. The US giant now competes mainly with Ola, which had selected bankers to prepare for an initial public offering in Mumbai, Bloomberg News reported last year. Uber announced in May that it would add 500 tech workers this year to its Bangalore and Hyderabad engineering centers.
Uber also sold its food-delivery business in India to local rival Zomato Ltd. in 2020 in return for a stake in the local startup. The US giant now competes mainly with Ola, which had selected bankers to prepare for an initial public offering in Mumbai, Bloomberg News reported last year. Uber announced in May that it would add 500 tech workers this year to its Bangalore and Hyderabad engineering centers.