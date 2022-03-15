Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola Electric launches S1 Pro in a new color on the occasion of the upcoming festival Holi. The company introduced a special edition Gerua color in S1 Pro whose next purchase window for the revolutionary will be on Holi. However, Gerua color will be available for purchase only on March 17 and 18.

Notably, the purchase window will be available only for reservers on March 17 and for everyone else on March 18. Orders for the scooter can be made on Ola App.

"The Gerua color can only be purchased on 17th and 18th and will not be available later. Customers can also buy any of the other 10 beautiful colors the S1 Pro already comes in," Ola Cabs said in a statement.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of OLA Cabs through his Twitter account said, "In between deliveries, the @olaelectric marketing team figured out our Holi plan after all!" He added, "Purchase window opens for reservers on 17th and for EVERYONE ELSE on 18th only on the Ola app! Holi hai!"

Further, Ola Cabs stated that the dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers' doorsteps.

Notably, S1 Pro with its best design, best performance, and best technology has made EVs accessible to customers across the length and breadth of the country. The scooters are being manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest and most advanced 2W factory.

Ola Cabs is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the overwhelming customer demand.

S1 Pro electric scooters are equipped with saving almost 43% lesser cost compared to petrol scooters. The vibrant and cost-efficient scooter comes with 36-ltr under-seat storage that accommodates two open-face helmets.

S1 Pro has a top speed of 115 km/h and an acceleration (0-40km/h) of 3 seconds. Its OLA true range is 181/135 km.