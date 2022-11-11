Olacabs shuts down in-car infotainment service, Ola Play1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 04:57 PM IST
Ola shuttered its quick commerce business ‘Dash’ in June this year, and had said it is looking to double down on its electric vehicle business
New Delhi: Bengaluru-based ride-hailing and mobility service Olacabs’ holding firm ANI Technologies on Friday said it is shutting down Ola Play, its in-cab infotainment service.