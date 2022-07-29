This Indian startup is likely to fire around 1,000 employees: Report

Indian startup Ola is in the process of firing close to 1,000 employees as it ramps up hiring for its electric mobility business, according to a report by the Economic Times. However, the company has called this a 'reshuffling' process than a ‘cost-cutting’ measure. The entire restructuring exercise is likely to focus more on its electric mobility business where the hiring is being done aggressively. The hiring is across all verticals, including mobility, hyperlocal, fintech, and its used car business for Ola Electric.

