Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Sunday that the very first Ola Electric scooter has been rolled out from the Ola Futurefactory based in Tamil Nadu. The Ola Electric scooter is all set to be launched in India later today at 2 pm.

Sharing an image on Twitter, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal congratulated the team, “Built the first scooter in our Futurefactory today! From barren land in Feb to this in under 6 months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing."

Built the first scooter in our Futurefactory today! From barren land in Feb to this in under 6 months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing❤️👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/B0grjzWwVC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 14, 2021

The first e-scooter came out of the factory within six months from the start of building phase one of the EV maker's plant.

The e-scooter is likely be launched in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro.

Ola has claimed that the Ola Scooter is the most pre-booked scooter in the world. The bookings for Ola's first electric scooter are still open and the company is charging a token amount of ₹499 for the bookings. According to the company, the bookings crossed the threshold of 1-lakh bookings in just the first 24 hours.

The Ola Scooter will come with some segment-first features such as keyless experience. The company recently also revealed that the scooter will also get a reverse mode which should make it easier to manoeuvre in tight spaces. Ola Electric has also confirmed that the scooter will come with the largest boot space in its segment.

