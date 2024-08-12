A war of words has erupted between MapmyIndia and Ola over the latter's claims of developing a new navigation map for India. MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma has openly questioned the legitimacy of Ola's announcement, calling it a gimmick and raising concerns about its quality and accuracy.

The controversy stems from Ola Electric's recent Red Herring Prospectus, which stated that Ola Maps is supplied by Geospoc Pvt Ltd, a startup acquired by ANI Technologies, Ola's parent company. Verma expressed scepticism about this claim, citing the substantial investment and expertise required to develop a comprehensive digital map of a country as large as India.

We don't see a business risk, because we don't see a good product coming from there," Verma stated, addressing concerns about potential competition. He added, "People are complaining left, right and centre, about their (Ola) updated cab app, their updated electric vehicle app, that their maps are pathetic and causing users problems. Everybody knows that these are more announcements and gimmicks...."

In response, an Ola spokesperson strongly refuted these allegations, characterising them as "baseless and motivated statements" and "desperate attempts to stay relevant by maligning its competitors."

The dispute has taken a legal turn, with MapmyIndia sending a notice to Ola on July 23, alleging breach of a 2021 license agreement for the use of MapmyIndia's APIs and SDKs.

Verma also questioned Ola's claim of using OpenStreetMap for developing Ola Maps, cautioning users about the accuracy of such alternatives. "If any well-meaning Indian goes to visit www.openstreetmap.org, they themselves will realise why it shouldn't be used," he remarked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid this controversy, MapmyIndia reported positive financial results for the June 2024 quarter, with a 12.1% increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹35.9 crore. Verma expressed confidence in reaching the company's target of ₹1,000 crore revenue by the financial year 2027 or 2028.

As the digital mapping landscape in India continues to evolve, this dispute highlights the intensifying competition and the challenges in developing accurate, comprehensive navigational tools for a market as vast and diverse as India.