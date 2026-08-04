Old Monk Row: What can legally be called ‘rum’ or ‘whisky’ | Explained

The FSSAI banned three Old Monk variants across India, including The Legend, Gold Reserve and XXX Matured Rum, over deceptive labelling practices.

The food regulator said laboratory tests on rum and whisky from several manufacturers have revealed that these products are substandard due to the presence of artificial or nature-identical flavours.

In a press release, the FSSAI said, “There is no internationally recognised manufacturing practice whereby rum flavour ⁠is added to rum or whisky flavour is added to whisky.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the legal definitions of rum and whisky according to FSSAI regulations? ⌵ According to FSSAI regulations, rum is an alcoholic distillate made from fermented sugarcane juice, while whisky is made from distilled fermented cereal grains like corn, rye, or barley. 2 Why did the FSSAI ban Old Monk variants and other brands? ⌵ The FSSAI banned Old Monk variants and other brands for using artificial flavors instead of proper ingredients and aging methods, misleading consumers about the product's true nature. 3 How does the FSSAI distinguish between standard and flavored spirits? ⌵ The FSSAI defines standard rum and whisky as those made from genuine base ingredients, fermentation, and maturation, while flavored spirits must be clearly labeled as 'rum-flavored spirit' or 'whisky-flavored spirit'. 4 Should manufacturers disclose the use of artificial flavors in their products? ⌵ Yes, manufacturers must disclose the use of artificial flavors by labeling their products accordingly, as failing to do so can mislead consumers and violate regulations. 5 What additives are permissible in rum and whisky according to regulations? ⌵ Rum and whisky can include natural flavoring substances, but no coloring matter other than caramel is allowed in rum, and manufacturers cannot add artificial flavors to mimic the product's inherent taste.

“Few manufacturers are found to add flavour externally, which mimics the product's inherent aroma and taste, and sell the same as a standard product, thereby misleading consumers,” it added.

But legally, which spirit can be called ‘rum’ or ‘whisky’?

According to the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, the primary distinction between rum and whisky lies in their base ingredients and permissible colouring agents.

Here is how the regulations specifically define and distinguish the two:

Rum Base Ingredient: Rum is defined as an alcoholic distillate obtained from the fermented juice of sugarcane, sugarcane molasses, or any other sugarcane product.

Spirit Source: It may also be prepared from neutral, rectified, or distilled spirit of agricultural origin.

Additives and characteristics: Rum must not contain any colouring matter other than caramel. It is required to possess the characteristic taste and aroma associated with the product. If it is made without colour, it must be legally designated as "white rum".

Whisky Base Ingredient: Whisky is an alcoholic beverage made by distilling the fermented extract of malted cereal grains—specifically noting grains such as corn, rye, or barley.

Spirit Source: Like rum, it can also be made using a neutral grain spirit, rectified grain spirit, neutral spirit of agricultural origin, or a mixture of these.

Difference: Rum vs Whisky The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) enforced strict rules on how these spirits achieve their distinct flavour profiles. A manufacturer cannot legally take “neutral alcohol”—an inexpensive, highly distilled spirit that has no inherent flavour—and simply mix in artificial or nature-identical “whisky flavour” or “rum flavour”.

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According to food regulations, the characteristic taste and aroma of standard rum and whisky must develop naturally through the use of genuine base ingredients, fermentation, distillation, and maturation.

Products that rely on adding identical flavouring substances to neutral alcohol to mimic traditional drinks cannot be legally sold as standard rum or whisky.