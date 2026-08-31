Old Monk buckles under FSSAI pressure, tells HC it will drop ‘7 years old blended’ from label

Mumbai: Mohan Rocky Springwater, the makers of the popular rum brand Old Monk, informed the Bombay High Court on Monday that it is ready to relabel its product, removing the “7 years old blended” mention.

“I will in every single label blank out the line that states ‘7 years blend’,” senior counsel Navroz H. Seervai, appearing for the company, informed the court

Advertisement

A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Gautam A. Ankhad, after hearing the arguments, asked the company to submit a reworked label by Thursday.

The bench noted that a consumer could be misled into thinking the rum had been aged for seven years. The court also questioned the alcoholic beverage maker about some of the text on the label, which was “so small that nobody can read”.

Counsel representing the regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), argued that Old Monk was made by adding rum flavour to neutral spirit rather than acquiring the natural characteristics of rum and said they have acted in accordance with the law.

FSSAI had in June imposed restrictions on the sale of rum, requiring the company to label it as a “rum flavoured spirit”.

Advertisement

The court also directed the food regulator to specify the requirements and details that should be included in the label to clearly distinguish the product. The court also told the excise department to check the revised label and start the approval procedure on an urgent basis.

Old Monk, besides stating that it was willing to immediately submit revised labels and remove the reference to “7 years old blended”. They also highlighted that they have suffered a loss of ₹1 crore per day for 120 days of the ban.

“The age declaration on a blended spirit must reflect the age of the youngest matured spirit in the blend," Poonam Chandel, an industry expert and former managing director of NeuWorld Spirits, told Mint. “In this case, since the product contains spirit of a much younger age, the ‘7 years old’ declaration clearly needed to be corrected. … Old Monk has carried substantially the same label for years, and the declaration seems to have simply continued without being revisited as the product and regulatory environment evolved.”

Advertisement

Also Read | FSSAI gives liquor makers 90 days to comply with whisky, rum labelling rules

That may point to complacency in reviewing an old label, but it should not automatically be interpreted as deliberate misrepresentation, Chandel said. “The company agreeing to correct the label is, therefore, the appropriate step.”

United Spirits, which faced a similar ban, withdrew its case on 24 August. Diageo, the parent company of United Spirits, and other liquor makers have agreed to comply with FSSAI directives to either remove the disputed flavouring agents or relabel their products, Mint reported on 18 August.

The change in label will take place, retaining the composition of the alcoholic beverage intact, people aware of the matter said.

What FSSAI objected to The dispute stems from laboratory tests conducted by FSSAI, which found the presence of external artificial or nature-identical flavouring substances in the products. According to the regulator, these substances masked the products’ natural characteristics.

Advertisement

Based on its findings, FSSAI prohibited the sale of specific variants of McDowell's No. 1 Rum, Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky manufactured by United Spirits; select Old Monk rum variants of Mohan Rocky Springwater; and Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum produced by Inbrew Beverages.

FSSAI cited the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, which require standardized alcoholic beverages such as rum and whisky to possess their characteristic taste and aroma. The regulator argued that adding “rum flavour” to rum or “whisky flavour” to whisky misrepresents these standardized products.



About the Authors Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India. Varuni Khosla Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports...Read More ✕ Varuni Khosla Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.



Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.



Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.



Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.