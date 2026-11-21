Old Monk maker Mohan Meakin has suffered a major financial setback after regulatory restrictions on three products. The company's revenue plunged 64% during the first six months of the current financial year.

According to The Times of India, the restrictions were imposed following concerns raised by food safety authorities. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) questioned the composition of certain Old Monk variants.

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Mohan Meakin's revenue from operations fell to ₹288 crore during April-September. This compares with ₹792 crore during the corresponding period last year. That's a massive ₹504 crore revenue decline, representing a 64% drop. Quarterly revenue dropped from ₹473 crore to ₹108 crore, reflecting the impact of disrupted operations.

The controversy started after FSSAI had inspected Mohan Meakin's manufacturing facility in Khopoli, Maharashtra. Officials questioned whether three Old Monk variants could legally be marketed as conventional rum.

The regulator objected to neutral spirit being blended with rum flavouring. It argued that such products should instead be classified as rum-flavoured spirits.

FSSAI also questioned descriptions including '7 Years Old Blended' and 'Very Old Vatted'. The manufacturing facility has reportedly remained closed since May.

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Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries, responsible for production in Maharashtra, challenged the restrictions before the Bombay High Court. However, the company withdrew its petition on November 5.

It informed the court that revised product labels would be submitted for regulatory approval. The court subsequently disposed of the petition, leaving existing restrictions unchanged.

Mohan Meakin agreed to remove its seven-year ageing claim. It also offered to disclose flavouring information more prominently.

However, FSSAI maintained that the central disagreement concerned product classification rather than labelling alone.

₹ 50-crore losses During an October hearing, company lawyers described the financial consequences of the restrictions. They claimed that the company had suffered losses of around ₹50 crore.

Maharashtra reportedly lost nearly ₹350 crore in excise revenue. Around 300 workers were also left without employment.

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The setback comes as Old Monk seeks to rebuild its market position. The seven-decade-old brand previously struggled as whisky gained popularity across India.

Annual sales declined from 8 million cases in 2002 to 4.1 million in 2013. However, the brand subsequently staged a remarkable recovery.

Two years ago, Old Monk regained its position as India's largest-selling rum by volume. It overtook United Spirits' McDowell's No. 1 Celebration.

The brand sold 14 million cases in 2025. Its revival followed leadership changes after the longtime chairman, Brigadier Kapil Mohan, died in 2018.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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