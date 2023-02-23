With a market valuation of ₹3,300.06 Cr., Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the consumer discretionary industry. In India, Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a pioneer in the production of electric buses and insulators. The largest pure electric bus manufacturer in India, Olectra Greentech, has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad. Olectra is pleased to announce its technical collaboration with Reliance on developing Hydrogen Bus which will make a next-generation transportation system available to the Indian market.

Olectra Greentech Limited (OGL), a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), said in a stock exchange filing that “The Hydrogen bus is a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation. In the wake of the depletion of natural resources and the negative impacts of air pollution and emissions, Olectra has taken the initiative to accelerate the development of Hydrogen-powered buses. This initiative will help out the Indian Government to achieve its carbon-free hydrogen ambitions. Olectra aims to contribute to the nation’s environmentally sustainable energy security through its Hydrogen buses."

The 12-metre low-floor bus can carry 32 to 49 passengers and one driver seat, depending on the configuration. The bus can drive up to 400 kilometres on a single hydrogen fill. It just takes roughly 15 minutes to cover this distance with hydrogen. These buses only emit water via their tailpipes when it comes to emissions which is the primary selling point for gradually replacing outdated petrol and diesel systems with new environmentally friendly buses. Type-4 hydrogen cylinders are mounted on the top of the bus as part of the system. The cylinders can endure temperatures of -20 to +85 degrees Celsius as well.

Olectra aims at commercially launching these buses within a year, it said while making the announcement public.

The firm recorded unaudited net revenue of INR 248.6 crores for the third quarter of FY23, up 20% from INR 207.1 crore for the third quarter of FY22. This growth was made possible by the delivery of 142 electric buses as opposed to 103 vehicles in Q3 FY22. Olectra Greentech recorded earnings per share (EPS) of ₹5.23 for the period ended December 2022 compared to ₹2.22 for the period ended December 31, 2021. The company's net order for electric buses in the third quarter of FY23 reached 3,220.

Post announcing its collaboration with Reliance, the shares of Olectra Greentech closed today on the NSE at ₹407.25 apiece, up by 5.90% from the previous close of ₹384.55. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 21.33% so far in 2023.