Olectra Greentech develops hydrogen bus in technical partnership with Reliance
- With a market valuation of ₹3,300.06 Cr., Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the consumer discretionary industry.
With a market valuation of ₹3,300.06 Cr., Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a small-cap company with operations in the consumer discretionary industry. In India, Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a pioneer in the production of electric buses and insulators. The largest pure electric bus manufacturer in India, Olectra Greentech, has manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad. Olectra is pleased to announce its technical collaboration with Reliance on developing Hydrogen Bus which will make a next-generation transportation system available to the Indian market.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×