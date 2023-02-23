Olectra Greentech develops hydrogen bus in technical partnership with Reliance

The 12-metre low-floor bus can carry 32 to 49 passengers and one driver seat, depending on the configuration. The bus can drive up to 400 kilometres on a single hydrogen fill. It just takes roughly 15 minutes to cover this distance with hydrogen. These buses only emit water via their tailpipes when it comes to emissions which is the primary selling point for gradually replacing outdated petrol and diesel systems with new environmentally friendly buses. Type-4 hydrogen cylinders are mounted on the top of the bus as part of the system. The cylinders can endure temperatures of -20 to +85 degrees Celsius as well.

