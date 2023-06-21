Olx Group lays off 800 employees worldwide, shuts down some markets2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Olx Group, the online marketplace and classifieds business arm of Prosus, has laid off about 800 employees globally, and closed the operations of its automotive unit in some markets.
Olx Group, the online marketplace and classifieds business arm of Prosus, has announced the reduction of approximately 800 jobs worldwide. The company has begun closing operations of its automotive unit, Olx Autos, in certain markets after exploring potential buyers and investors, a Tech Crunch report cited
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×