Omaxe elevates Mohit Goel to post of MD

Omaxe board of directors approved the re-designation of founder Rohtas Goel as chairman and whole time director of the company with immediate effect

Realty firm Omaxe has elevated Mohit Goel, the son of founder Rohtas Goel, as its new managing director with immediate effect. Mohit Goel was earlier serving as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rohtas Goel, who is the promoter of Omaxe group, will now be chairman of the firm. He was earlier chairman and managing director (CMD).

These appointments are subject to shareholders' approval, the real estate firm said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the regulatory filing, Omaxe said the board of directors approved the re-designation of Rohtas Goel as chairman and whole time director of the company with immediate effect.

The board also approved re-designation of Mohit Goel by appointing him as managing director from his present designation of CEO and whole time director.

Consequently, Mohit Goel has ceased to be the CEO, it added.