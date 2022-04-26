Bengaluru: Real estate developer Omaxe Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised ₹440 crore debt from alternative investment firm Varde Partners.

It will deploy the funds for construction and delivery of its projects and expansion.

Omaxe is currently developing townships in New Chandigarh, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Indore and Faridabad. It is also developing a multi-level parking cum commercial project via public-private partnership (PPP) model with North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Chandni Chowk, Delhi which is scheduled for delivery in 2022-23.

“…We will double down on investments in the cities driving our growth to develop new-age and world-class residential, commercial and retail destinations. We are not doing just this one transaction with Värde but looking to create a long-term partnership across projects," said Atul Banshal, director, finance, Omaxe.

Over the last two financial years, Omaxe said it has repaid ₹550 crore to lenders as principal payment, and reduced its debt from ₹1400 crore to ₹850 crore. The property firm has sold inventory worth ₹1155 crore in the first nine months of 2021-22.

“We welcome the opportunity to establish this partnership with Omaxe, and help support the development and growth of the company’s extensive real estate portfolio," said Tim Mooney, partner and global head of real estate at Värde Partners. “This deal reflects our continued belief in what we see as a significant, scalable opportunity set across the Indian real estate market and our ongoing commitment to investing in India."

Varde Partners has been investing in real estate and credit markets, and originated over $5 billion in commercial real estate loans globally since 2017. The firm opened its Mumbai office in 2018 and has invested more than $2 billion in India.

Last year, Varde Partners offered a $55 million senior construction financing facility for two pre-leased office developments of Phoenix Group in Hyderabad.