NEW DELHI : Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have rebounded from periods of high under-recoveries, and are making profits on retail fuel sales over the past five months. The refiners are gaining from stable domestic retail prices of petrol and diesel for more than a year, despite a sharp decline in global crude oil prices.

Data provided by ratings agency ICRA showed that so far in June, marketing margins of oil marketing companies—Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd—was at ₹13 and ₹11 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

In the same month last year, margins were either in the negative territory or there were under-recoveries of ₹16 and ₹23 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively. Although margins for petrol turned positive in July 2022, it happened only in February for diesel.

“As diesel sales are much higher than the sale of other products, it cannot be immediately ascertained whether the recovery over the past few months has offset the previous under-recoveries. Diesel cracks have come down and that is why marketing margins have risen," said Prashant Vashisht, vice-president of corporate ratings at ICRA.

Retail fuel prices have remained flat since the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and diesel by ₹6 per litre on 21 May, 2022, which led to a commensurate decline in fuel prices the following day.

Crude prices have fallen more than 30% since May last year when the retail prices were last revised. Brent futures averaged at $115.60 in May 2022, while so far in June, it has averaged $75 per barrel. The August contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange was trading at $75.95 a barrel on Wednesday, higher by just 0.07% from its previous close.

Every dollar decline in crude should result in a commensurate fall of 45-50 paise per litre in both petrol and diesel prices.

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri said recently that if global oil prices remain stable and the oil marketing companies report robust earnings for one more quarter, then they might lower retail fuel prices.

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a report that given retail margins are hovering at more than ₹9 per litre for the past two months, over three times the normalized levels, and futures prices of crude oil and fuel product prices imply that the weakness will persist in the medium term, the argument in favour of retail price cuts gains merit.

“Average retail margins for FY23 (of ₹1.5 a litre for petrol and loss of ₹8.5 a litre for diesel) were the lowest seen in the past five years. However, starting Q4FY23, margins have surged owing to softness in crude and product prices and no change in retail prices in India (held up since Apr’22)," it said.

Assuming that a price cut of ₹5-7 per litre is pushed though some time in Q2 of the current fiscal year, the report said estimated blended retail margins are still likely to be at ₹4-5 per litre.

Following high demand for petroleum products in FY23, public sector OMCs recorded major rise in sales. Indian Oil reported 28.3% growth in operating revenue to ₹9.34 trillion, against ₹7.28 trillion in FY22. Likewise, BPCL and HPCL posted 23.3% and 24.9% rise to ₹5.33 trillion and ₹4.64 trillion, respectively.

Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell data showed consumption of petroleum products was at a record high of 222.30 million tonnes in FY23 up 10.2% from a year ago, surpassing the previous high of 214.13 million tonnes in FY20. Demand was hit in FY21 due to covid. In FY23, demand for most products crossed pre-covid levels.