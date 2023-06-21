Steady prices of fuel despite cheaper oil lift OMC margins3 min read 21 Jun 2023, 10:08 PM IST
The gains are coming from stable domestic retail prices of petrol and diesel for over a year
NEW DELHI : Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) have rebounded from periods of high under-recoveries, and are making profits on retail fuel sales over the past five months. The refiners are gaining from stable domestic retail prices of petrol and diesel for more than a year, despite a sharp decline in global crude oil prices.
