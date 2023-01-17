OMCs to face profitability pressure amid high crude prices: Icra

“The retail prices of auto fuels have not been revised for an extended period of time, which has resulted in sizeable marketing losses for oil marketing companies. In September 2022, the government announced a one-time grant of Rs. 22,000 crore to the oil marketing companies to offset the losses incurred on LPG sales. However, the oil marketing companies have been demanding additional grant to set off the marketing losses on auto fuels. Nevertheless, the credit profile of the downstream companies is not expected to weaken substantially as credit metrics are expected to remain healthy over the medium term besides which several incumbents enjoy sovereign ownership and exceptional financial flexibility,“ said Prashant Vasisht, Vvce president and co-group head – Corporate Ratings, Icra Ltd.

