OMCs to face profitability pressure amid high crude prices: Icra

An overall improvement in mobility along with a pick-up in air travel haas supported demand, strengthening crack spreads. However, GRMs have started to moderate now, even as cracks for gasoil and aviation turbine fuel remain healthy.
NEW DELHI: Rating agency Icra Ltd. expects the profitability of downstream oil and gas players, or oil marketing companies (OMCs), to face profitability pressures in the near-to-medium term due to several factors.
In its research report, the rating agency said the benchmark Singapore GRMs have been witnessing an increasing trend since December 2021, backed by strong product demand in turn supported by a pick-up in the manufacturing, industrial and other allied sectors and improved crack spreads across various fuels.
Amid elevated GRMs, the Indian government imposed special additional excise duty (SAED) on certain refinery products, effective 1 July 2022, which has pared the profitability of refiners to some extent.
“The current duty on the export of diesel is ₹7.5/litre and on ATF is ₹4.5/litre and Icra expects the total collection by the GoI from these duties to be around ₹23,000 crore in FY2023 from downstream companies," it said.
“The retail prices of auto fuels have not been revised for an extended period of time, which has resulted in sizeable marketing losses for oil marketing companies. In September 2022, the government announced a one-time grant of Rs. 22,000 crore to the oil marketing companies to offset the losses incurred on LPG sales. However, the oil marketing companies have been demanding additional grant to set off the marketing losses on auto fuels. Nevertheless, the credit profile of the downstream companies is not expected to weaken substantially as credit metrics are expected to remain healthy over the medium term besides which several incumbents enjoy sovereign ownership and exceptional financial flexibility,“ said Prashant Vasisht, Vvce president and co-group head – Corporate Ratings, Icra Ltd.
As far as the upstream companies are concerned, crude oil prices have remained elevated owing to increasing global demand, following a recovery from the pandemic, and low capex incurred by upstream companies globally for several years. However, they have seen some softening in the past few weeks from the highs of more than $110/bbl in March 2022 to $80-85/bbl currently. This moderation has been due to weak demand from China amid its zero-covid policy, and high inflation and recession in several large economies.
Further, domestic gas prices have also witnessed a cumulative increase of more than 370% over the last three revisions. These have translated into robust profitability and cash accruals for domestic upstream companies.
“The GoI (government of India) imposed special additional excise duty or windfall tax on crude oil and certain refinery products w.e.f. July 1, 2022. The current duty on crude oil is ₹2100/tonne and ICRA expects the total collection by the GoI from this duty to be around ₹20,000 crore for FY2023 from upstream companies. Despite the imposition of the SAED, the net realisations of upstream companies on crude oil sales remain healthy at above $75/bbl, at which levels capex plans would not be impacted. Elevated crude and domestic gas prices translate into healthy realisations and cash flows for upstream producers," said Sabyasachi Majumdar, senior vice president and group head – Corporate Ratings, Icra.