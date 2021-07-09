State-run Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) and GAIL (India) Ltd are working on infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) to monetize stakes in their pipeline networks, said three people aware of the development, operationalizing plans first announced in the Union budget.

InvITs are investment vehicles housing infrastructure assets or projects of companies that allow investors to make small investments and receive regular income. The three companies have prepared blueprints to float InvITs that will house pipelines totalling 5,000km, said one of the three people cited above, adding they may offload 26-49% of their stakes in these projects.

“These pipelines are worth lakhs of crores of rupees and, to begin with, a minority stake would be offloaded. The companies may select one or two pipelines, to begin with. The condition, however, is that the companies retain the operations and control of the pipelines," said the person cited above.

IOCL, HPCL, and Gail did not respond to queries emailed on Monday.

“InvITs are a good model to monetize and internationally very popular too. These are very stable cash-generation assets, an attribute foreign pension funds look for. So, it would be a step in the right direction for these companies to monetize these assets and use the capital generated to invest in green energy so that their reliance on bank debt is also reduced," said Prashant Vasisht, vice-president and co-head of corporate ratings at Icra Ltd.

Foreign pension funds scout for opportunities to invest in captive-use assets that have high utilization rates. These are called yield assets, and investors seeking high single-digit or low double-digit returns over long periods of time find them attractive.

“Whether it is a large infrastructure fund or a pension fund, people who have big pools of capital and are willing to look at this option. These are not private equity kind of returns, but infrastructure asset returns as these are considered safe investments," the second person said.

The three public sector companies have both gas and crude oil pipelines; crude pipelines are mostly dedicated for transfer from refineries to market in the case of product and from ports to refineries in the case of crude oil.

While HPCL has a petroleum product pipeline network of 3,775km, IOCL has a pipeline network of over 14,600 km.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.