OMCs  to  monetize pipelines  via  InvITs

“InvITs are a good model to monetize and internationally very popular too. These are very stable cash-generation assets, an attribute foreign pension funds look for. So, it would be a step in the right direction for these companies to monetize these assets and use the capital generated to invest in green energy so that their reliance on bank debt is also reduced," said Prashant Vasisht, vice-president and co-head of corporate ratings at Icra Ltd.