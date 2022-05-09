Omega Healthcare to expand ops in India; to hire 18,000 people in next one year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The technology-enabled service provider plans to further strengthen its capabilities, deepen domain expertise and build new solutions, by generating employment not only in tier-1 but also the tier-2 markets in India.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Omega Healthcare, a company that provides revenue cycle management, business process services, and other healthcare support services, is expanding in India by hiring 4,500 professionals over the next 2 months. The company is looking to fill 18,000 open positions over the next 12 months as it continues to expand its operations in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Omega Healthcare, a company that provides revenue cycle management, business process services, and other healthcare support services, is expanding in India by hiring 4,500 professionals over the next 2 months. The company is looking to fill 18,000 open positions over the next 12 months as it continues to expand its operations in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
The company has increased its headcount from 18,000 employees in 2020 to 26,000 in 2022. The technology-enabled service provider plans to further strengthen its capabilities, deepen domain expertise and build new solutions, by generating employment not only in tier-1 but also the tier-2 markets in India.
The company has increased its headcount from 18,000 employees in 2020 to 26,000 in 2022. The technology-enabled service provider plans to further strengthen its capabilities, deepen domain expertise and build new solutions, by generating employment not only in tier-1 but also the tier-2 markets in India.
“With recent business acquisitions and new customer wins, we are thrilled to announce our expansion plans in India this year. With the unemployment rate this year down to 6.57% from its peak of 23.52% in April 2020, we are keen on generating employment by targeting top fresh talent, both in tier 1 and tier 2 cities that include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore, and Trichy," said Nitin Barekere, VP – Human Resources, Omega Healthcare.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Backed by the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Group, Omega Healthcare has more than 26,000 employees across the US, India, and the Philippines and aims to enhance its focus on medical billing by strengthening its workforce in India.