Omega Healthcare to expand ops in India; to hire 18,000 people in next one year

“With recent business acquisitions and new customer wins, we are thrilled to announce our expansion plans in India this year. With the unemployment rate this year down to 6.57% from its peak of 23.52% in April 2020, we are keen on generating employment by targeting top fresh talent, both in tier 1 and tier 2 cities that include Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore, and Trichy," said Nitin Barekere, VP – Human Resources, Omega Healthcare.

