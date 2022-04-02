OMEGA releases its latest collection for 2022. Details here

-Speedmaster Moonwatch Moonshine™ Gold - When it comes to case materials, fans of the Moonwatch are already spoiled for choice, with current collection models in steel, 18K Sedna™ Gold and 18K Canopus Gold™. In 2022, OMEGA is taking lunar inspiration to the next level with two new models in 18K Moonshine™ Gold. One with 18K Moonshine™ Gold dial, black ceramic bezel ring and blackened subdials and indexes. Another with a PVD green coated dial and a green ceramic bezel ring. To offer aficionados even greater choice, OMEGA is offering two ways to fix their 18K Moonshine™ Gold Moonwatch to the wrist: a matching bracelet or strap. Powering all new models is OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861. OMEGA is offering the watch on a polished and brushed 18K Moonshine™ Gold bracelet, or integrated black rubber strap with lunar surface texture on the back.