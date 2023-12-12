Omidyar Network to exit India by 2024, says report
It has been decided that Omidyar Network India will cease new investments and fully withdraw from India by the end of 2024. The board and leadership team will strategise over the next two months on managing the organization’s portfolio
Investment Firm Omidyar Network India is set to exit India after a decade of operations, as per a YourStory report. Backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and Pam Omidyar, the India-specific entity, operating with a dual-chequebook investment model will cease new investments, focusing solely on closing follow-on rounds already committed, the report said.