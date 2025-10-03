Omkara ARC acquires bankrupt Wind World India’s debt with ₹1,225 crore bid — details here

Omkara Asset Reconstruction Company, the sister company of Areion Group ARC, announced on Friday that it has acquired the debt of bankrupt Wind World India from the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) in a ₹1,225-crore bid.

NARCL, the state-run bad bank, originally purchased the debt of ₹3,763 crore about 18 months ago. The fresh sale of the debt was conducted through the Swiss challenge method, which concluded with Omkara ARC emerging as the final bidder, a company statement said.

Wind World India, formerly known as Enercon India Limited, operates 650 MW of renewable energy projects and manages the operations and maintenance for 4,500 MW of installed capacity across Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

What does it mean for Omkara ARC? This strategic acquisition will position Omkara ARC as the lead decision maker in Wind World India's ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) as the company has secured an 80 per cent voting share in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) with the ₹1,225-crore investment.

With the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) granting approval for the withdrawal of the existing resolution plan, the way for Wind World India has now been cleared to restart its insolvency process.

This decision will allow the company to invite fresh expressions of interest from potential resolution applicants, which means new investors or buyers can submit their proposals to revive the business. Essentially, the earlier resolution plan for the bankrupt company that was under consideration is no longer in effect.

Commenting on the purchase, Manish Lalwani, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Areion Group, said, “This acquisition is more than a strategic investment, it’s a reaffirmation of our commitment to India’s economic revival through resolution of complex, high-impact assets. Wind World India represents a critical piece of the country’s renewable energy infrastructure, and we are proud to take the lead in unlocking its full potential.”