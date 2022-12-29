Omnichannel retail comes of age aided by pandemic1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:14 PM IST
Indian shoppers are now buying across platforms, forcing companies to adapt their strategies suitably
New Delhi: The pandemic has clearly shifted how consumers in India shop. Markets experts said that 2022 was somewhat of a banner year for omnichannel retail as the entire ecosystem of shopping, payments, and logistics reached greater levels of maturity. Meanwhile, the popularity of direct-to-consumer brands, the pick-up in quick commerce, deeper reach and availability of brands across the country’s smaller cities, and further consolidation in the retail and packaged goods market were among the key defining trends for the year.