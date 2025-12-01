Omnicom layoffs: Marketing giant to cut over 4,000 jobs, close several brands after Interpublic Group's takeover move

Omnicom layoffs: Marketing giant to cut over 4,000 jobs, close several brands after Interpublic Group's takeover move

Livemint
Published1 Dec 2025, 06:35 PM IST
Omnicom layoffs: Marketing giant plans to cut over 4,000 jobs, close several brands after the company was acquired by Interpublic Group.
Omnicom layoffs: Marketing giant plans to cut over 4,000 jobs, close several brands after the company was acquired by Interpublic Group.(Pixabay)

Omnicom layoffs: Global marketing and communications giant, Omnicom Group, is set to cut more than 4,000 jobs and close several agency brands after Interpublic Group's $13.5 billion takeover move, reported the news portal the Financial Times, citing company executives on Monday, 1 December 2025.

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

LayoffsJob CutsJobs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsOmnicom layoffs: Marketing giant to cut over 4,000 jobs, close several brands after Interpublic Group's takeover move
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.